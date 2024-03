Why Boston Beer Stock Was Taking a Dive Today

Shares of Boston Beer (NYSE: SAM) were sliding Wednesday after the maker of Sam Adams beer, Truly hard seltzer, and other alcoholic beverages posted disappointing fourth-quarter results, continuing a recent pattern.Revenue continued to move in the wrong direction with sales falling 12% for the fiscal quarter, or 3.1% on a 13-week comparable basis, to $393.7 million, which was well below estimates at $413.8 million. (The company's fiscal 2022 Q4 included an extra week, complicating direct comparisons.) Depletions, a proxy for end-consumer demand based on unit sales from distributors to retailers, were down 9% year over year, or 1% on a 13-week comparable basis.Management cited continued declines in sales of Truly hard seltzer for the dip in revenue, though those were offset by rising sales of Twisted Tea, Sam Adams non-alcoholic beverages, and Dogfish Head canned cocktails.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel