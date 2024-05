Why Boston Omaha Stock Is Down Today

The "Boston" half of the CEO tandem that has run Boston Omaha (NYSE: BOC) for nearly a decade is stepping aside. Investors were taken by surprise, sending shares of Boston Omaha down as much as 9% at the open before recovering to be down 4% as of 11 a.m. ET.Boston Omaha has always been a bit of an oddity. It is the holding company for four majority-owned businesses in the billboard, broadband, insurance, and asset management industries run by co-CEOs Alex Rozek and Adam Peterson. Rozek lives in Boston and Peterson in Omaha -- the inspiration for the name.On Friday, Boston Omaha announced Rozek was stepping down to pursue other opportunities, effective immediately, leaving Peterson as sole chairman and CEO.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel