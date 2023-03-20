|
20.03.2023 19:00:14
Why Both Intel and AMD Stocks Dropped Today
The Nasdaq is back in positive territory as of 1:05 p.m. Monday. Big semiconductor stocks Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), however, are still in a funk -- down 3% and 3.1%, respectively.I blame Raymond James for this.This morning, the investment bank attempted to give Intel and AMD a compliment, raising its price targets on the stocks by about 10% apiece -- Intel to $33 a share, and AMD to $115 -- and reiterating an outperform rating on the former and a strong buy on the latter, as StreetInsider reports. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!