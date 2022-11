Why Bowlero Stock Was Sliding Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of bowling alley operator Bowlero (NYSE: BOWL) were pulling back today after the company reported mixed results in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report last night.Though the stock was actually up in the after-hours session last night, investors seemed to have different thoughts in regular trading this morning. As of 10:59 a.m. ET, the stock was down 8.4%.Bowlero, which owns more than 300 bowling centers across North America under brands like AMF and Bowlmor, said that revenue in its fiscal first quarter rose 27.2% to $230.3 million, which beat expectations at $223.3 million.