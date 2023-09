Why Brady Corporation Stock Was Climbing Today

Shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE: BRC) were moving higher today after the diversified supplier of identification and tracking solutions posted better-than-expected results in its fiscal fourth-quarter report.As of 11:37 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the stock was up 11.9%.Brady, which makes a wide variety of products for tracking and organizing -- including radio-frequency ID tags, barcodes, printers, and software -- said that revenue in the quarter rose 6.8% to $345.9 million, which easily beat the analyst consensus at $329.2 million. The company saw 4.4% revenue growth in its Americas & Asia region and an 11.5% increase in Europe & Australia. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel