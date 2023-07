Why Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Surged 9% Higher Today

Known for its high-yield dividend, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) attracted bullish investors on Wednesday for a different reason. It posted encouraging quarterly results, which sent its share price rocketing more than 9% higher on the day. That was more than good enough to top the S&P 500 index's essentially flat trajectory. Brandywine, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on top urban markets in the U.S., reported its second-quarter figures after market close on Tuesday. For the period, Brandywine's total revenue was just under $126 million, up from the $124 million in the same quarter a year ago. The company's attributable generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss was $12.9 million, or $0.08 per share, against the Q2 2022 profit of $4.5 million. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel