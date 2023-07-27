|
27.07.2023 00:22:00
Why Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Surged 9% Higher Today
Known for its high-yield dividend, Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) attracted bullish investors on Wednesday for a different reason. It posted encouraging quarterly results, which sent its share price rocketing more than 9% higher on the day. That was more than good enough to top the S&P 500 index's essentially flat trajectory. Brandywine, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on top urban markets in the U.S., reported its second-quarter figures after market close on Tuesday. For the period, Brandywine's total revenue was just under $126 million, up from the $124 million in the same quarter a year ago. The company's attributable generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss was $12.9 million, or $0.08 per share, against the Q2 2022 profit of $4.5 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!