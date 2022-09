Why Braze Stock Was Falling Earlier Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) were down 16.2% as of 12:35 p.m. ET on Tuesday after delivering results for the fiscal second quarter ending July 31.The company reported stable revenue growth of 55% year over year and slightly raised full-year expectations for revenue. Management now expects a slightly narrower adjusted net loss on the bottom line.The stock entered the year trading at a high price-to-sales ratio of over 30. Even after the market correction, Braze still trades at an expensive price-to-sales multiple of 12.5, but management noted some softening in the business that Wall Street is worrying about.