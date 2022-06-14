Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
14.06.2022 20:01:08
Why Braze Stock Was Up More Than 10% on Tuesday
Shares of Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE) were trading up 10.3% as of 12:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday, following a better-than-expected earnings report. The gain is notable since the worries over the economy continued to weigh on the major market indexes. The S&P 500 index was down 0.2% at the time of this writing.Year to date, expensive growth stocks have been hit the hardest by the bear market. The stock is down 30%, but it's worth noting that Braze has outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite loss of 58%. Braze is a leading customer management platform that helps companies connect with customers to better understand their needs. The company entered the year with over 1,300 customers using its platform to process customer data and manage and optimize their marketing campaigns. Braze grew its customer count to 1,503 in the first quarter, which led to robust revenue growth of 62% year over year. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Braze Inc Registered Shs -A-
|30,40
|0,00%
|On
|19,20
|0,79%