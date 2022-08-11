Why BRC Stock Is Perking Up This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of premium coffee seller BRC (NYSE: BRCC) are rising 8.1% at 11:09 a.m. ET Thursday after the company, which owns the Black Rifle Coffee brand, reported second-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates.BRC said sales jumped 27% to $66 million compared to expectations of $70.9 million, and while losses of $0.22 per share were far worse than the $0.04 loss that analysts forecast, it was dramatically better than the $1.49 loss recorded a year ago.BRC went public in February through a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, and began trading at $12 a share. It quickly built up momentum and shot as high as $34 before beginning a long, steady slide throughout the summer. Today the stock costs a little over $9, a 73% dump in value.Continue reading