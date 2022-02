Why Brightcove Stock Is Crashing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of streaming video technology outfit Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV) are down 12.9% as of 12:40 p.m. ET on Thursday following a fiscal fourth-quarter earnings beat that was marred by disappointing guidance.For the three-month stretch ending in December, telco technology company Brightcove turned $52.6 million worth of sales into per-share operating earnings of $0.10. Both numbers beat expectations; analysts had been calling for a bottom line of only $0.03 per share. However, the top line fell 2% year over year, and earnings were well down from the year-earlier comparison of $0.14 per share, dashing hopes that the company may be doing better than investors had been led to believe.