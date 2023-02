Why BrightView Holdings Stock Is Down Big Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Commercial landscaping-company BrightView Holdings (NYSE: BV) forecast revenue for the current quarter that fell short of analyst expectations, and the stock is getting a trimming as a result. The company posted decent results, but shares of BrightView fell by as much as 33% on Tuesday.BrightView is a consolidator in the commercial landscaping sector, acquiring a tree-care company in Virginia and a resort-maintenance company in Hawaii in the last few weeks alone. The company lost money in its most recent quarter but actually did a lot better than what analysts were expecting.On Tuesday morning, BrightView reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $0.01 per share on revenue of $655.9 million, topping analyst expectations for a $0.09 per-share loss on sales of $625 million.Continue reading