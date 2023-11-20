20.11.2023 17:47:11

Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Fading Today

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), or BMS for short, is starting the week off on a sour note. Specifically, the drugmaker's shares fell by as much as 4% in early action Monday. BMS' stock has rebounded modestly as today's session has progressed, but the pharmaceutical company's shares were still in the red by 2.16% as of 10:28 a.m. ET Monday.German drugmaker Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y) announced early this morning that it is halting a late-stage trial for the blood thinner asundexian after the drug showed a lack of efficacy against a control arm, according to an independent data monitoring committee. Asundexian belongs to the same class of therapeutics (factor XIa inhibitors) as BMS' and Johnson & Johnson's experimental cardiovascular drug milvexian.Thus, investors appear to be concerned that asundexian's underwhelming phase 3 results may be a harbinger of things to come for milvexian. Milvexian is presently in a trio of phase 3 studies for various forms of cardiovascular disease. Top-line readouts from these trials are on track for late 2026 and early 2027, according to clinicaltrials.gov.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Bristol Myers Squibb CoUSD 2.00 Cum.Conv.Pfd Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Bristol Myers Squibb CoUSD 2.00 Cum.Conv.Pfd Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Bristol Myers Squibb CoUSD 2.00 Cum.Conv.Pfd Shs 700,00 -21,79% Bristol Myers Squibb CoUSD 2.00 Cum.Conv.Pfd Shs
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. 45,30 0,55% Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen und Japan im Feiertag: ATX und DAX wenig verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schließen etwas fester
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich stabil. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag im Verlauf höher.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen