|
20.11.2023 17:47:11
Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Fading Today
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), or BMS for short, is starting the week off on a sour note. Specifically, the drugmaker's shares fell by as much as 4% in early action Monday. BMS' stock has rebounded modestly as today's session has progressed, but the pharmaceutical company's shares were still in the red by 2.16% as of 10:28 a.m. ET Monday.German drugmaker Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y) announced early this morning that it is halting a late-stage trial for the blood thinner asundexian after the drug showed a lack of efficacy against a control arm, according to an independent data monitoring committee. Asundexian belongs to the same class of therapeutics (factor XIa inhibitors) as BMS' and Johnson & Johnson's experimental cardiovascular drug milvexian.Thus, investors appear to be concerned that asundexian's underwhelming phase 3 results may be a harbinger of things to come for milvexian. Milvexian is presently in a trio of phase 3 studies for various forms of cardiovascular disease. Top-line readouts from these trials are on track for late 2026 and early 2027, according to clinicaltrials.gov.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Bristol Myers Squibb CoUSD 2.00 Cum.Conv.Pfd Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Bristol Myers Squibb CoUSD 2.00 Cum.Conv.Pfd Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Bristol Myers Squibb CoUSD 2.00 Cum.Conv.Pfd Shs
|700,00
|-21,79%
|Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
|45,30
|0,55%