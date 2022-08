Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Is Slumping Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) stock was down by a noteworthy 5.4% as of 1:32 p.m. ET Monday afternoon. Bristol's share price is in retreat mode today after the company announced over the weekend that its mid-stage blood thinner candidate, milvexian, missed the mark on a composite endpoint consisting of new symptomatic ischemic stroke and new covert brain infarction at day 90. Bristol is co-developing milvexian with Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) biopharma-oriented subsidary, Janssen. Despite these disappointing phase 2 results for a potential blockbuster medication, J&J's stock was only down by 0.56% at the time of this writing. Image source: Getty Images.