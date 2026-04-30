Bristol-Myers Squibb Aktie
WKN: 850501 / ISIN: US1101221083
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30.04.2026 22:17:22
Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Rocked the Market Today
The latest medicines from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) were the driving force behind the company's considerable share price gain on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company's first-quarter results were juiced by double-digit sales gains in its growth portfolio, which, in turn, drove stronger-than-expected fundamentals. Grateful investors sent the stock soaring by more than 5% in response. For the quarter, Bristol Myers Squibb's overall revenue rose by 3% year over year to $11.5 billion. That was largely due to the growth portfolio, which saw a 12% improvement and contributed $6.2 billion to the tally. By contrast, the legacy portfolio of older medicines slipped by 6% to under $5.3 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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