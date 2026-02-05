The Market Aktie
Why Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Topped the Market Today
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) stock was a rare bright light on a very dim Thursday for American equities. Encouraged by the company's good quarterly and annual earnings release, market players pushed the stock up by more than 3% on a day when the S&P 500 index slumped by more than 1%.Bristol Myers' fourth quarter of 2025 saw the veteran pharmaceutical company grow revenue by 1% year over year to $12.5 billion. Much of this was attributable to its so-called "growth portfolio," the take for which rose by a robust 15% to bring in $7.4 billion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
