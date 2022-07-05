|
05.07.2022 17:11:13
Why Broadcom Stock Fell 16% in June
Shares of chip design giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) slumped 16% in June 2022, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Semiconductor stocks in particular have been blasted as worries mount about a possible recession. But Broadcom is a stalwart among chip companies and is outperforming many of its peers. As of this writing, its stock is down 28% so far in 2022. By comparison, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes are down a respective 20% and 29%. A myriad of factors are weighing on Broadcom and friends. The U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates in an attempt to beat back inflation, and higher rates put downward pressure on stocks. Reports are also mounting that there's an excess of consumer electronics on the market right now after two years of heavy spending on stay-at-home and work-from-home devices. Micron Technology was the latest to confirm this with weak financial guidance for the summer quarter. Since Broadcom is a top supplier of consumer electronic circuitry, Micron's guidance could indicate Broadcom is in for some turbulence as well.Additionally, Broadcom also announced at the end of May it is going to attempt to acquire cloud computing infrastructure company VMware for a whopping $61 billion -- which would be among the biggest takeovers ever in the tech world. Adding VMWare to its arsenal of chips and enterprise software would seriously augment Broadcom's already sprawling operation, but the amount of effort involved in pulling off the acquisition was a likely additional reason for the stock's decline last month. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerkaufsdruck überwiegt weiter: ATX schließt deutlich leichter -- DAX beendet Handel nahe Jahrestief -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte enormer Verkaufsdruck vor, der ATX schloss deutlich tiefer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten am Dienstag ebenfalls die Verkäufer, der DAX rutschte auf ein neues Jahrestief. Die US-Börsen müssen ebenfalls Verluste hinnehmen. Die größten Börsen in Asien fanden am Dienstag keine einheitliche Richtung.