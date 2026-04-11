NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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11.04.2026 02:12:00
Why Broadcom Stock Is a Better Long-Term AI Stock to Buy Than Nvidia
When investors think about the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is usually the first name that comes to mind. The tech company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have powered the initial wave of the generative AI boom, rewarding shareholders handsomely along the way.But as the market matures, a new dynamic is taking shape.Hyperscalers and tech giants are scrutinizing the massive costs of building data centers and actively seeking ways to reduce their reliance on pricey, power-hungry GPUs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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