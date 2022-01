Why Broadcom Stock Popped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) were rising today after an analyst released a positive investor note about the company's stock. Broadcom's stock price may also be benefiting from investors' increasingly optimistic view of the semiconductor space.The tech stock was up by as much as 7.5% today and had gained 3.9% as of 3:19 p.m. ET. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated his overweight rating on Broadcom stock today, with a $750 price target, and said that this year's semiconductor trends in cloud computing and hyperscale computing could be good for the company. Continue reading