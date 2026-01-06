Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
06.01.2026 20:04:15
Why Broadcom Stock Spiked 49% Higher in 2025, and Why There's Likely More to Come in 2026
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) surged in 2025, gaining 49% for the year. Like many of its peers in the semiconductor and technology spaces, the company has become a key player in the growing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). It is widely regarded as an industry leader in custom Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), which are crucial to the success of high-speed computing, hyperscale data center operations, and the proliferation of AI.Let's take a look back at what drove Broadcom's success in 2025 and why its winning streak will likely continue.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
