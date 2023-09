Why Broadcom Stock Turned Tail Today

After four straight days of steadily rising stock prices, shares of semiconductor manufacturer Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) reversed course and declined Friday afternoon, falling 5.4% through 1:45 p.m. ET despite "beating earnings" last night.Heading into its fiscal third quarter of 2023, analysts had forecast Broadcom would earn $10.42 per share on sales of $8.86 billion. Broadcom edged out the sales forecast with revenue of $8.88 billion and beat soundly on earnings, reporting a per-share profit of $10.54. So what's not to like about that? Well, let's take a look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel