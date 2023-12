Why Broadcom Stock Was Climbing Again Today

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), the semiconductor company known for networking and infrastructure solutions, were moving higher again today. This followed gains from a better-than-expected earnings report, the closure of its acquisition of VMware, and an analyst upgrade yesterday.Today, the stock was gaining on news of a new partnership with Caltech. As a result, the stock was up 3.5% as of 1:30 p.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel