22.09.2023 22:47:12
Why Broadcom Stock Was on the Rebound Today
After sliding yesterday on a report by the tech news website The Information that Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) could lose Alphabet's(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google as a customer for its AI chips, the company's shares were bouncing back today as multiple sources pushed back on that idea.As a result, Broadcom stock finished Friday up 2.6%, essentially recouping all of its losses from yesterday.Several Wall Street analysts questioned the notion that Google would ditch Broadcom as its tensor processing unit supplier. Truist called such a move "possible, but not likely" saying the report was more likely a price negotiation tactic and that Broadcom has substantial intellectual property and expertise. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
