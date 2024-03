Why Broadcom Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) were moving lower Friday after the diversified semiconductor company posted solid results in its fiscal 2024 first-quarter earnings report after the market closed Thursday, but failed to raise its guidance.High expectations were also baked into the stock. The company is viewed as a beneficiary of the AI boom, and as its shares have risen in recent months in consequence.As of 11:59 a.m. ET, the stock was down by about 6%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel