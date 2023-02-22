|
22.02.2023 23:29:09
Why Brookdale Senior Living Stock Crushed the Market Today
Specialized healthcare company Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) was quite the stock market star on Wednesday. Its share price popped by more than 10% on the day, following the release of its latest set of quarterly earnings. That double-digit rise was in vivid contrast to the 0.2% decline of the S&P 500 index.For its fourth quarter of 2022, Brookdale earned nearly $700.6 million in revenue, which was 9% higher on a year-over-year basis. On the bottom line, the assisted-living healthcare company managed to narrow its net loss considerably; this came in at a bit more than $25.6 million ($0.13 per share), against fourth quarter 2021's $81.7 million deficit. Both headline figures topped analyst estimates, with the net loss result doing so spectacularly. On average, prognosticators following Brookdale stock were modeling slightly under $696 million for revenue and a far deeper net loss of $0.41 per share. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!