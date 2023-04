Why Brookdale Senior Living Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) were skyrocketing 29.5% as of 11:04 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the operator of senior living communities gave a surprisingly positive update to its first-quarter expectations based on preliminary, unaudited results. Brookdale said that it now expects revenue per available room (RevPAR) will increase by around 12.9% in the first quarter of 2023. Its previous guidance was for RevPAR growth of between 11% and 12%. The company projects that first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will be "meaningfully above the previously issued guidance range" of $70 million to $75 million. Brookdale stated that total revenue and other operating income should be higher than previous expectations as well. The better-than-expected RevPAR growth is the main driving factor behind this more-positive outlook.