|
11.04.2023 17:48:31
Why Brookdale Senior Living Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Share of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) were skyrocketing 29.5% as of 11:04 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the operator of senior living communities gave a surprisingly positive update to its first-quarter expectations based on preliminary, unaudited results. Brookdale said that it now expects revenue per available room (RevPAR) will increase by around 12.9% in the first quarter of 2023. Its previous guidance was for RevPAR growth of between 11% and 12%. The company projects that first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) will be "meaningfully above the previously issued guidance range" of $70 million to $75 million. Brookdale stated that total revenue and other operating income should be higher than previous expectations as well. The better-than-expected RevPAR growth is the main driving factor behind this more-positive outlook.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!