Why Brookfield Renewable Stock Jumped 17% in March
Shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) were running higher last month even though there was no company-specific news on the green energy infrastructure company.Instead, the jump was related to rising oil prices as Russia invaded Ukraine and European countries looked to wean themselves off Russian oil and gas. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Brookfield Renewable finished the month up 17%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
