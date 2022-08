Why Buffett-Backed StoneCo Stock Rallied Tuesday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE), gained ground on Tuesday morning , jumping as much as 7.2%. As of 3:47 p.m. ET, the stock was still up 6.8%.The catalyst that sent the Brazilian fintech higher was positive commentary from a Wall Street analyst.Susquehanna analyst James Friedman dug deeper into StoneCo's recent earnings report and came away with a positive outlook. He was particularly impressed by the result of the company's robust total payment volume (TPV), which was much better than expectations. Continue reading