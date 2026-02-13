Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
13.02.2026 16:15:18
Why Bullish Stock Is Bolting Higher This Week
After falling to a 52-week low last week, Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) stock has been moving consistently higher. Over the past few days, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest has been steadily buying shares of the cryptocurrency exchange provider, and it seems that Main Street investors have taken notice.According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Bullish stock is up 15.5% from the end of trading last Friday through the close of Thursday's market session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
