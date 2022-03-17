|
17.03.2022 20:27:00
Why Bumble Stock Jumped 11% on Thursday
Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) shareholders trounced the S&P 500 on Thursday as the stock jumped 11% by 3:15 p.m. ET, compared to a 0.8% increase in the wider market. The rally put the online-dating platform's shares closer to positive territory, but they remain down about 15% so far in 2022.Wednesday's spike came after the company revealed more details about its latest operating results.In a Wednesday filing with the SEC, Bumble provided additional metrics that added context around the operating trends that investors applauded earlier in the month. Its 10-K annual report for the 2021 year broke down growth between its Bumble and Badoo apps, which are both attracting more users who are spending more on the platforms.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!