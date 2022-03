Why Bumble Stock Skyrocketed Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) soared 42% on Wednesday after the online dating company delivered strong fourth-quarter growth metrics. Bumble's revenue jumped 25.7% year over year to $208.2 million. The gains were fueled by a 10.6% rise in total paying users, to 3 million, and a 14% increase in average revenue per paying user (ARPPU), to $22.83.Notably, Bumble's app-based sales are growing at an impressive clip. Bumble App revenue soared 42.2% to $150.5 million, driven by a 29% rise in paying users, to 1.6 million.Continue reading