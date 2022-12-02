|
Why Bumble Stock Was Up This Week
Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) investors had a good week this week. Shares rose 11% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, compared to a 1.3% increase in the wider market.That boost wasn't enough to put the online dating service specialist into positive territory for the year, though. Shares are down 28% so far in 2022 compared to a 14% decline in the S&P 500.This week's rally came as investors turned back toward beaten-down tech stocks.Continue reading
