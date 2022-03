Why Burlington Stores Stock Dropped as Much as 18% Thursday Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL), a discount retailer, fell dramatically in early trading on Thursday, dropping as much as 18%. By roughly 11:30 a.m. ET, they were still off by a significant (though perhaps less daunting) 10%. The big story was the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings update.Fourth-quarter performance was a mixed picture. Sales were up 14.5% in the final period of 2021 compared to the same quarter of 2020. They were up 18% compared to 2019, with a comparable-store sales increase of 6% relative to the pre-pandemic period. All of that sounds pretty good.But analysts had been expecting a higher sales figure. On the bottom line, Burlington earned $1.80 per share, down from $2.33 in the fourth quarter of 2020 (a year marred by the pandemic and not particularly comparable) and $3.08 in the final stanza of 2019. Analysts, meanwhile, had been expecting $3.22 per share, so it was a pretty big miss. Continue reading