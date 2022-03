Why Buying Okta Now Could Be a Brilliant Move

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) stock took a hit last week after the cloud-based identity-as-a-service provider was implicated in a security breach.The hacking group Lapsus$ accessed the computer of one of Okta's third-party customer support engineers over a five-day period in January and published screenshots of the incident last week.Okta said it had not made the January breach public until last week because it was waiting for an investigation to finish. In a statement, Okta Chief Security Officer David Bradbury called the incident "embarrassing" and said he was "greatly disappointed" by the length of time between the company's notification to the third-party support company Sitel and the completion of a full investigative report.Continue reading