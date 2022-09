Why Buying PayPal Is a Genius Move Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Recessionary concerns, a few lackluster quarters, overpromised and underdelivered projections, and a tech crash have absolutely crushed payment processing giant PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) this year. Shares are trading 67% lower than last year.A drop like this is understandably concerning for investors, but there are several reasons it could also be a tremendous buying opportunity. Here's a closer look at why investing at today's rock-bottom prices is a genius move right now .The second quarter of 2022 was PayPal's first non-profitable quarter since its spinoff from eBay in 2015. Its earnings per share (EPS) fell to a loss of $0.29 per share from a gain of $1.01 last year, and its operating margin dropped by around 7%. Continue reading