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30.03.2026 00:10:00

Why Buying the Market Dip Right Now Could Be the Best Financial Decision of 2026

The S&P 500 has delivered more downs than ups in recent weeks, as a variety of uncertainties have weighed on investors' minds -- from questions about the artificial intelligence (AI) growth opportunity to the war in Iran.This is a complete turnaround from the market situation that's reigned over the past three years. During that time, investors piled into AI stocks, excited about growth prospects, and the optimism spread to other growth stocks -- this helped the S&P 500 soar to multiple record highs and deliver a total gain of more than 78% over the past three calendar years. As the market roared higher, it may have seemed much more tempting to invest than it does right now. But, even though this may sound strange, it actually is a better idea to get in on the market when times are tough than when stocks are on the rise. Here's why buying the market dip right now could be the best financial decision of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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