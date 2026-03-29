The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
30.03.2026 00:10:00
Why Buying the Market Dip Right Now Could Be the Best Financial Decision of 2026
The S&P 500 has delivered more downs than ups in recent weeks, as a variety of uncertainties have weighed on investors' minds -- from questions about the artificial intelligence (AI) growth opportunity to the war in Iran.This is a complete turnaround from the market situation that's reigned over the past three years. During that time, investors piled into AI stocks, excited about growth prospects, and the optimism spread to other growth stocks -- this helped the S&P 500 soar to multiple record highs and deliver a total gain of more than 78% over the past three calendar years. As the market roared higher, it may have seemed much more tempting to invest than it does right now. But, even though this may sound strange, it actually is a better idea to get in on the market when times are tough than when stocks are on the rise. Here's why buying the market dip right now could be the best financial decision of 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Analysen zu The Market Limited Registered Shs
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen schließlich mehrheitlich fester
Die heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich schwächer. Auch die US-Börsen verbuchten Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag vorwiegend auf höherem Niveau.