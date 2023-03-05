Why Buying This EV Stock Could Be a Huge Mistake

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's undeniable that electric vehicles are taking the world by storm. But not all EV companies will be winners, and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) in particular looks like it's in a lot of trouble. Before buying shares just because they look cheap, see what Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe have to say in this video. Short version: It's running out of money, and running out of options to raise more in shareholder-friendly ways. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Feb. 16, 2023. The video was published on March 5, 2023.Continue reading