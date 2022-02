Why C.H. Robinson Shares Are in Reverse Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

High costs tripped up C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) in the fourth quarter, and the stock is trading off as a result. Shares of the provider of multimodal transportation services and third-party logistics were down as much as 11.5% on Wednesday following a miss on earnings per share.On Thursday morning, C.H. Robinson reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.74 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. The revenue came in more than $200 million ahead of expectations, but the earnings fell short of the $1.85-per-share consensus.Image source: Getty Images.