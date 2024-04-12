|
12.04.2024 23:21:19
Why C3.ai, Intel, Advanced Micro Devices, and Other Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks Slumped on Friday
One of the biggest catalysts propelling the market higher over the past year or so has been the advent of artificial intelligence (AI). Businesses and market watchers alike agree that the potential for productivity increases could boost profits, benefiting enterprises and shareholders alike. Investors are also waiting on the edge of their seats for insight from the Federal Reserve Bank regarding the future trajectory of interest rates, and when the central bank might reverse course and begin cutting interest rates.With that as a backdrop, AI software maker C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell 5.2%, chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) tumbled 5.2%, semiconductor specialist Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) slumped 4.2%, memory and storage solutions specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) dropped 3.9%, and foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) tumbled 3.2% by the time the market closed on Friday.A check of all the usual suspects -- regulatory filings, financial reports, and changes to analysts' price targets -- revealed a few bits of company-specific news to explain the falling stock prices (more on that in a bit), which suggests many investors are keenly focused on the economy and geopolitical conflicts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 518,00
|1,41%
|AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
|153,14
|-3,60%
|Intel Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|7 860,00
|1,31%
|Intel Corp.
|33,64
|-3,82%
|On
|32,87
|0,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUneinheitlicher Ausklang einer durchwachsenen Woche: ATX geht mit Gewinnen, DAX mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- Wall Street knickt ein -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Freitag zu, während sich der deutsche Leitindex abwärts orientierte. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche eher in schlechter Stimmung.