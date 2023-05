Why C3.ai, Palantir, and Other AI Stocks Soared This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks have been generally higher over the past week, even as investors considered the ongoing debt ceiling debate and what it means for the future of the broader market. In recent days, market participants have focused on advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and what opportunities that represents for investors.With that as a backdrop, C3.ai (NYSE: AI) jumped 35.9% this week, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) rose 21.9%, and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) jumped 13.7% as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.Preliminary earnings results from C3.ai and announcements made during Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) 2023 I/O developer conference helped boost much of the sector this week, while Palantir Technologies and SoundHound AI basked in the glow of last week's financial results.Continue reading