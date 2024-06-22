|
22.06.2024 10:00:00
Why C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel Sees the ChatGPT Hype as a Huge Tailwind for His Company
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) was supposed to be a big beneficiary from the emergence of ChatGPT and the growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI). The company, after all, provides a wide range of AI services to customers in various industries. But, for the most part, there hasn't been a big surge in C3.ai's business until recently. And as a result, the excitement around the stock has cooled in the past few years.But C3.ai CEO Tom Siebel still sees the interest in AI and chatbots as a big tailwind for the company. And based on its most recent results, that may end up being the case.AI provides businesses with powerful new tools and ways to improve their day-to-day operations. But undoubtedly, building new AI applications can be daunting and challenging. And while they seem like exciting opportunities, it may not be practical to build those applications from scratch. Not only is that time consuming, but it can be incredibly costly for businesses that are still new to AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
