Why C3.ai Crashed 42% in the First Half of 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) plunged by 41.2% over the first six months of the year, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, despite oil prices surging throughout the period.Because the artificial intelligence provider for businesses has a heavy concentration in the energy industry, with some of the biggest names in oil and gas among its clients, it seems a bit surprising C3.ai hasn't done better. But the energy sector boom hasn't provided a gusher of opportunity for the AI outfit.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading