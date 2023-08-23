|
23.08.2023 22:08:52
Why C3.ai Rallied Today
Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) software company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were on the rise Wednesday, up about 5% as of 2:30 p.m. ET.There were likely two reasons for today's gains. The most material may be investors buying the recent dip in artificial intelligence stocks ahead of Nvidia's earnings this afternoon. Second, C3.ai was named an artificial intelligence "solution to know" by an independent technology research and advisory firm.C3.ai's stock has pulled back a lot from recent highs along with several other high-flying tech stocks riding this year's artificial intelligence hype. Of course, before the recent near-40% dip in the stock price, C3.ai's stock had more than tripled on the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!