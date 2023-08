Why C3.ai Rallied Today

Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) software company C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were on the rise Wednesday, up about 5% as of 2:30 p.m. ET.There were likely two reasons for today's gains. The most material may be investors buying the recent dip in artificial intelligence stocks ahead of Nvidia's earnings this afternoon. Second, C3.ai was named an artificial intelligence "solution to know" by an independent technology research and advisory firm.C3.ai's stock has pulled back a lot from recent highs along with several other high-flying tech stocks riding this year's artificial intelligence hype. Of course, before the recent near-40% dip in the stock price, C3.ai's stock had more than tripled on the year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel