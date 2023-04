Why C3.ai Stock Cratered on Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) tumbled out of the gate Monday, falling as much as 13%. By the time the market closed for the day, the stock was still down 11%.The catalyst that sent the provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software plunging was a downgrade and a cautious note issued by a Wall Street analyst.The bearish sentiment came courtesy of Wolfe Research analyst Joshua Tilton, who downgraded C3.ai to underperform (sell) from peer perform (hold). At the same time, the analyst assigned a price target of $14, suggesting downside risk for investors of roughly 30% compared to Friday's closing price. Continue reading