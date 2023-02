Why C3.ai Stock Dropped 8.5% This Morning

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI), the eponymous AI stock, tumbled 8.5% through 11:25 a.m. ET this morning, erasing all its gains from earlier in the month of February and returning it to January levels.Congress is probably the reason.So what's ailing C3.ai stock today -- aside from the fact that the profitless AI app developer has turned itself into a momentum stock that can easily rise or fall on no news at all? Here's a theory: Earlier this morning, Reuters reported that lawmakers have begun to "take an interest" in regulating artificial intelligence stocks because of the rising interest in, and worries over, ChatGPT.Continue reading