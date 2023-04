Why C3.ai Stock Fell Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were falling for the second day in a row today as investors continued to react to yesterday's short-seller report from Kerrisdale Capital.Though there was no additional news out, C3.ai's lack of a public response to the allegations of accounting fraud may have shaken investors further.After tumbling 26% yesterday, the stock was down another 16.2% today as of 3:27 p.m. ET. Over the two-day period, the stock is now down nearly 40%.Continue reading