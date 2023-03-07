|
07.03.2023 12:46:29
Why C3.ai Stock Gained 14% in February
Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) finished February up 14% in volatile trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The software-as-a-service stock that focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) benefited from the increasing attention around AI after Microsoft announced its own ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine and Alphabet revealed its own ChatGPT competitor, Bard AI.As one of the few pure-play AI stocks, C3.ai got a boost from the hype around AI, though investors also seemed to question the stock's valuation as shares pulled back after the spike on the Microsoft news.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
