Why C3.ai Stock Gained 14% in February

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) finished February up 14% in volatile trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.The software-as-a-service stock that focuses on artificial intelligence (AI) benefited from the increasing attention around AI after Microsoft announced its own ChatGPT-powered Bing search engine and Alphabet revealed its own ChatGPT competitor, Bard AI.As one of the few pure-play AI stocks, C3.ai got a boost from the hype around AI, though investors also seemed to question the stock's valuation as shares pulled back after the spike on the Microsoft news.