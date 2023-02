Why C3.ai Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) were surging again today as the company got another analyst upgrade, and investors continued to bid AI stocks higher.As of 12:59 p.m. ET, the stock was up 21.9%.Last night, DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria raised his rating on the AI-focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) stock to "buy," saying C3.ai is "a truly scarce asset in a critical software arena," and that the generative AI could be a "killer app" for artificial intelligence.