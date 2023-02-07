Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated. As of 10:55 a.m. ET, C3.ai stock is down 9.5%.What's got investors rethinking their enthusiasm for C3.ai stock today? Well as it turns out, it may be the company's own fault -- for reminding investors this morning that AI is more than just a concept, and more than just a technology.