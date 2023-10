Why C3.ai Stock Lost 18% in September

Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) took a dive last month after the "AI for the enterprise" company posted disappointing results in its fiscal first-quarter earnings report and dialed back expectations to post an adjusted profit by the end of fiscal 2024.Additionally, the Federal Reserve's forecast to keep interest rates higher for longer pushed the stock lower toward the end of the month.According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished the month down 18%. As you can see from the chart below, the stock fell sharply on the earnings report at the beginning of the month and continued to slide from there.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel