03.05.2023 13:54:14
Why C3.ai Stock Plunged 47% Last Month
Shares of C3.ai (NYSE: AI) took a dive last month after a short-seller came out against the stock and a Wall Street analyst questioned the bull case in the artificial intelligence (AI) stock. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the formerly high-flying stock tumbled 47% in April. As you can see from the chart below, most of those losses came early in the month after short-seller Kerrisdale Capital released its short report. AI data by YChartsContinue reading
